Thomas C. Fehrenbach

Fehrenbach, Thomas C.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Friday, October 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Rita E. Fehrenbach (nee Pott); dear father of Tim (Bridget) and Teri Fehrenbach; dear Paw Paw to Cullen, Peyton and Reece Fehrenbach; dear brother of Dennis (Pam) Fehrenbach; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Thursday, November 5, 9:15 a.m. to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 3140 Meramec St. 63118, for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
5
Funeral
9:15a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
5
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church
3140 Meramec St.
