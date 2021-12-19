Cholak, Thomas Jeffrey

of Maryland Heights, Missouri died peacefully Dec 2, 2021, at his home. He was 58. He leaves two sons, Thomas Benjamin and Jacob Louis Cholak of Creve Coeur, MO, sister, Monica Bertin (Gregory) of Ashburn, VA; brother Pastor Steven Cholak (Stephanie) of Roswell, NM, and mother Sandra Wallick of Chesterfield, Mo.

Services: A private family service and cremation was held at Memorial Park Cemetery and Chapel in St. Louis County, on December 10, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Louis University. Condolences may be made to family members at www.Never-gone.com.