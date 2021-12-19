Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Jeffrey Cholak
FUNERAL HOME
Memorial Park Cemetery
1217 BUSINESS LOOP 70 W
Columbia, MO

Cholak, Thomas Jeffrey

of Maryland Heights, Missouri died peacefully Dec 2, 2021, at his home. He was 58. He leaves two sons, Thomas Benjamin and Jacob Louis Cholak of Creve Coeur, MO, sister, Monica Bertin (Gregory) of Ashburn, VA; brother Pastor Steven Cholak (Stephanie) of Roswell, NM, and mother Sandra Wallick of Chesterfield, Mo.

Services: A private family service and cremation was held at Memorial Park Cemetery and Chapel in St. Louis County, on December 10, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Louis University. Condolences may be made to family members at www.Never-gone.com.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Memorial Park Cemetery
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.