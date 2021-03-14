DiMaria, Thomas Charles "DiMo"

born October 3, 1948 in Saint Louis, Missouri passed away March 3, 2021, after a hard fought battle with Parkinson's disease.

Tom was preceded in death by his adoring parents, the late Charles and Olivia (Esposito). He is survived by his loving wife, Janet (Kruse), cherished father of Amy (Brian) Wright, Jeff (Sara) DiMaria, and Kelly DiMaria, and beloved grandfather of Ana, Olivia, Jack, Isabella, Landon, Maddie and Tommy. He is also survived by his sister, Rosalie (Emmett) Hines and his brother Charles (Florence) DiMaria, many brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

Services: Out of an abundance of caution a memorial mass will be held on June 5, 2021, 10 am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Saint Charles, Missouri. A celebration of life will immediately follow at Webster Park, 2201 South River Road, St. Charles, MO 63301. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dr. Ushe's Parkinson's research at Washington University https://gifts.wustl.edu/med/index.html?0_d_tr1=71&sc=NG or Tom DiMaria Memorial, SLSG Living Legacy https://secure.qgiv.com/for/todimmem/. A full obituary is at https://stlouiscremation.com/obituaries/thomas-dimaria/