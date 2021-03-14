Menu
Thomas Charles "DiMo" DiMaria
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

DiMaria, Thomas Charles "DiMo"

born October 3, 1948 in Saint Louis, Missouri passed away March 3, 2021, after a hard fought battle with Parkinson's disease.

Tom was preceded in death by his adoring parents, the late Charles and Olivia (Esposito). He is survived by his loving wife, Janet (Kruse), cherished father of Amy (Brian) Wright, Jeff (Sara) DiMaria, and Kelly DiMaria, and beloved grandfather of Ana, Olivia, Jack, Isabella, Landon, Maddie and Tommy. He is also survived by his sister, Rosalie (Emmett) Hines and his brother Charles (Florence) DiMaria, many brother and sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and countless friends.

Services: Out of an abundance of caution a memorial mass will be held on June 5, 2021, 10 am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Saint Charles, Missouri. A celebration of life will immediately follow at Webster Park, 2201 South River Road, St. Charles, MO 63301. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dr. Ushe's Parkinson's research at Washington University https://gifts.wustl.edu/med/index.html?0_d_tr1=71&sc=NG or Tom DiMaria Memorial, SLSG Living Legacy https://secure.qgiv.com/for/todimmem/. A full obituary is at https://stlouiscremation.com/obituaries/thomas-dimaria/


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Celebration of Life
Webster Park
2201 South River Road, St. Charles, MO
Jun
5
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
Saint Charles, MO
My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family. Tom had a great sense of humor.
Lola Vaughan
May 20, 2021
Tom will forever be in my heart and I will talk to both Tom and my wife Sharron (deceased-2014 )in Heaven everyday until my time comes to join them for eternity. So sorry for Dear Jan, Amy, Jeff and Kelly for the loss of their Dear father. And also to Tom´s sister Rosie, brother Charles and wife Poogie. And to all his extended family. Love eternally Denny
Dennis ODay
March 28, 2021
I got to know Tom late in life. I would stop by and see him while he was coaching the high school kids at Ritenour. He had a nice touch with the players and I always enjoyed the visits. I am sure he touched a lot of young lives and helped them become good players and even better people. For all of you that are left behind, know that he will always be with you. Cherish the stories that everyone will bring to you.
Denny Clancy
March 15, 2021
Janet, Jeff and family so very sorry for your loss .Tom was a great guy !I had a lot of sideline chats over the years which I cherish very much. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and with Tom. I plan to see you on June 5th.
Mike Moriarty SR
March 15, 2021
