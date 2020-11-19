Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Thomas Eise

Eise, Thomas

January 19, 1953 - November12,2020. Tom has sadly departed this world after a difficult battle with the Coronavirus. Tom leaves behind his partner in life, Mary Jo Purcell.

Dear father of Eric Eise, Nicole (Dan) Armstrong and Zachary Eise; his two step-daughters, Katie Johnson and Jessica Patterson; dear grandfather of Lilah and Cian; step-grandfather of Evan, Colton and Jocselyn; his siblings, Barb (Jim) Finn, Denny (Jane) Eise, Cliff (Martha) Eise, Lee (Linda) Eise, Ken (Linda) Eise, Dwayne Eise and Mary Jo Eise; our dear nephew, cousin, uncle, great-uncle, and friend to many, he will be greatly missed by all.

Due to the Coronavirus family and close friends will gather in the spring to honor Tom's memory.

Donations may be made to stlgives.org/covid-19-n

Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.