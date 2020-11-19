Menu
Thomas Eise
1953 - 2020
BORN
January 19, 1953
DIED
November 12, 2020

Eise, Thomas

January 19, 1953 - November12,2020. Tom has sadly departed this world after a difficult battle with the Coronavirus. Tom leaves behind his partner in life, Mary Jo Purcell.

Dear father of Eric Eise, Nicole (Dan) Armstrong and Zachary Eise; his two step-daughters, Katie Johnson and Jessica Patterson; dear grandfather of Lilah and Cian; step-grandfather of Evan, Colton and Jocselyn; his siblings, Barb (Jim) Finn, Denny (Jane) Eise, Cliff (Martha) Eise, Lee (Linda) Eise, Ken (Linda) Eise, Dwayne Eise and Mary Jo Eise; our dear nephew, cousin, uncle, great-uncle, and friend to many, he will be greatly missed by all.

Due to the Coronavirus family and close friends will gather in the spring to honor Tom's memory.

Donations may be made to stlgives.org/covid-19-n

Ortmann Funeral Home www.osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Miss you brother
David Colombo
Family
November 18, 2020
Tom's passing is very surreal. Of seven siblings Tom is the first to leave us. He was a family first guy. Creative and passionate. He will be missed
Dwayne Eise
Family
November 18, 2020
Tom, You life on earth was way too short. I can still remember the 1st time Joe and I met you. It was at Rumors and you had ordered a pizza from Omars. You were so kind and offered us a piece. It was delicious. You had such a loving and giving heart. I am so happy that your memory will live forever in my flower garden. I will always cherish the root that you gave me that has flourished into such a beautiful plant bearing beautiful flowers every year. My heart goes out to your children, friends and your true love Mary Jo. May all who loved you find peace in knowing that you are now in paradise with our Lord. You will forever live in our hearts and be cherished in our memories.. Rest High On that Mountain Tom.. Until we meet again. Much love and Hugs. Kricket
KRISTY MOISER
Friend
November 18, 2020
My brother, my friend, someone I could always call on. I’m so grateful for our time together❤I will miss talking with you about your creative ideas, new projects and recipes that you made up. Your love for family and friends was unconditional. My heart hurts right now and I know you are out of pain. It will not be the same without you, love always your sister Mary jo
Mary Jo Eise
Sister
November 17, 2020
I've known Tom since grade school. We were roommates for a year. Tom was always a great friend, someone who was always willing to help you in any way. I was so sorry to hear that Tom had passed away. He was taken far too soon. We will all miss him but he will live forever in our memories. My thoughts are with Dwayne, Mary Jo and the rest of the Eise family along with Jan and Tom's children and grandchildren. Remember him always and live your lives to the fullest.....like he did.
Don Coffey
Friend
November 17, 2020
So sorry to hear of Tom's passing. Tom was a wonderful guy! Buddies since our days at St. Gregory's, playing rugby for Clayton, and seeing each other occasionally over the years, we always had a great time over the years. My thoughts and prayers are with his kids, Family, and Friends during this most difficult time. Gone way too soon. Love ya buddy! Dave Aitken
Dave Aitken
Friend
November 16, 2020