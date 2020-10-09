Kohlberg, Thomas F.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Judy Ann Kohlberg (nee Augustine); dear father of Eric (Kristin) Kohlberg and Scott (Chrissy) Kohlberg; loving grandfather of 9. Our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Mr. Kohlberg served honorably in the Navy during the Vietnam War, and worked for 45 years in the electrical industry, retiring as a project manager.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tues., Oct. 13, 9:30 a.m. to St. Catherine Laboure Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cem. Visitation Mon., 3-8 p.m.