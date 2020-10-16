Menu
Thomas F. Landholt Sr.

Landholt, Thomas F., Sr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Beloved husband for nearly 70 years of the late Rose Marie (Wolf); loving father of Julie (Peter) Sharamitaro, Jeanne (Bruce) Schlafly, Thomas Landholt, Jr. (Cindy Cook), Doug (Joan) Landholt, Mary Lou (John) Frank, Rosanne (Phil) Donato and Carol (Randy) Rechtien; dear grandfather of 22 (including Sarah Landholt, deceased); dear great-grandfather of 14; dear father-in-law of Kathy Landholt; cherished brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.

Heartfelt thanks to Dad's loving caregivers, especially Kati Madden, and to James Kriegshauser, M.D. In a final gesture of charity, Tom donated his body to St. Louis University for medical research.

Services: Visitation Saturday, October 17 at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church (4900 Ringer Road, 63129) 9:30 a.m. until Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2020.
