Landholt, Thomas F., Sr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Beloved husband for nearly 70 years of the late Rose Marie (Wolf); loving father of Julie (Peter) Sharamitaro, Jeanne (Bruce) Schlafly, Thomas Landholt, Jr. (Cindy Cook), Doug (Joan) Landholt, Mary Lou (John) Frank, Rosanne (Phil) Donato and Carol (Randy) Rechtien; dear grandfather of 22 (including Sarah Landholt, deceased); dear great-grandfather of 14; dear father-in-law of Kathy Landholt; cherished brother-in-law, uncle, and friend.

Heartfelt thanks to Dad's loving caregivers, especially Kati Madden, and to James Kriegshauser, M.D. In a final gesture of charity, Tom donated his body to St. Louis University for medical research.

Services: Visitation Saturday, October 17 at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church (4900 Ringer Road, 63129) 9:30 a.m. until Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cardinal Glennon Children's Foundation appreciated. A service of KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL.