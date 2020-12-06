Tekotte, Thomas F.

age 76, transitioned peacefully on Sunday, November, 29, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Enita "Edie" Tekotte. Thomas was also preceded in death by his parents; Gladys and Ferdinand Tekotte; and brother Richard Tekotte. Dear friend to many. Thomas and Edie were assisted and cared for in many ways by Susan, Brian, Claude, Doug, Phil and the late Lynn who were more than friends and blessed by their relationship.

Thomas enjoyed classic cars, nature-animals; especially cats, dogs and birds, collecting things, visiting with friends and the groups at Voss Automotive, Bob Evans, Meyer's Cafe or Dillard's. But, above all else he cherished his time and activities with his beloved Edie.

Thomas attended Normandy High School, graduated from St. Louis University and received his Masters degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. Tom served in the United States Army Reserve. He worked for the Department of Defense in the Army Materiel Command. Initially Tom was a computer specialist in Troop Support Command. He then retired from Automated Logistics Management Systems.

Services: A private Memorial will be held in his honor. In lieu of flowers Memorials may be made to Stray Rescue of St. Louis, World Bird Sanctuary Valley Park and National Multiple Sclerosis Society-Gateway Area Chapter, St. Louis, Mo. See hutchensfuneralhomes.com