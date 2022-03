Tom is a St. Mary´s High School Alumnus, Class of 1967. On behalf of the faculty, the staff, and the students at St. Mary´s High School, both past and present, we extend our most heartfelt sympathy to Tom´s family and friends. Also know that we share in your sorrow and grieve for your loss. Special mention of condolences to those students, who at one time or another, walked the same hallways, sat in the same classrooms, or participated in the same extra-curricular activities as Tom once did, beginning from the time he enrolled as a Freshman in September of 1963 until the time he graduated as a Senior in June of 1967. Although Tom is gone from this life, his spirit will forever remain here on the Campus of St. Mary´s High School; and just as it was in life since the day he enrolled at St. Mary´s, daily prayers will continue to be said and daily masses will continue to be offered for him by the Brothers of Mary. Lastly, never forget that whenever the Dragons from ´67 gather and talk turns to the days of auld lang syne, as it always does, Tom Flanagan will forever be remembered. . Danny Slay Class of 1967 St. Mary´s High School Alumni Association

St. Mary's High School December 17, 2021