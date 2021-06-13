Menu
Thomas A. Gilsinn
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
Saint Louis, MO

Gilsinn, Thomas A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Beloved son of the late Francis J. and Marie K. Gilsinn (nee Linders); dear brother of Frank, Jack (Mary), Jerry (Gail), Wally (Michelle), Mike Gilsinn and Mary Ann (Alan) Gerrard. Our dear uncle great, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 3854 Flad (63110), on Wed., June 16, from 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Masses preferred. KUTIS CITY SERVICE.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
