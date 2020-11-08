Menu
Thomas J. Deiters

Deiters, Thomas J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia Deiters (nee Peroutka); dear father of Steve (Chelsea) Deiters and Jeanne (Frank) Melton and the late Tommy Deiters; dear grandfather of Alex, Ellie and Tillie; dear brother of Jim and Vince Deiters and the late Margaret Rolfes and Charles Deiters. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

Tom was a high school and college basketball referee for over 40 years.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, November 12, 9 a.m. to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church for 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association appreciated. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
12
Funeral
9:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
12
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
