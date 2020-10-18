Menu
Thomas J. "TJ" McCarthy

McCarthy, Thomas J. "TJ"

68,Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Cherished son of the late John F. & Nancy (nee McCabe and stepson of the late Mariclare McCarthy; dear brother of Ann P. Shepherd, Kathleen (Joe) Taylor, and John (Maureen) McCarthy; dear uncle of Maggie (Terrance) Jackson, Brian (Sheri) McCarthy, Sean (Katie) McCarthy, Michael (Katie) McCarthy.

Services: Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, corner of Joy & E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves. Contributions in TJ's honor are suggested to Kindred Hospice. Condolences may be offered through www.kriegshausermortuary.com.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
Joy & E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri
