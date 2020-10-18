Gross, Thomas John

Born March 11, 1965 in St. Louis and entered into rest on Monday, October 13, 2020. Loving son of Thomas A. Gross and the late Dolores L. Gross (nee Mamanella); cherished brother of Lisa Geisz, Ann (Alan) James and Karen Anderson; dear uncle of Matt and Lauren Geisz, Joe (Taylor), John, Elizabeth and Emily Livers and Thomas Anderson; a friend to many.

Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Monday, October 19, from 3-7 p.m. Services concluding at Kutis. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the nearest no-kill animal shelter of your choice.