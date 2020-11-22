Conley, Thomas Joseph

a resident of Chesterfield and Sanibel Island, passed away from complications of leukemia on November 17, 2020. Tom was born in Chicago on December 10, 1939; he graduated from Leo High School and Marquette University. He moved to St. Louis in 1968, and enjoyed a successful career in the insurance business. He supported many non-profits, including serving on the board of Guardian Angels Settlement for many years. Tom was married to his childhood sweetheart, Betty Heery, in January 1961. They had five children: T.J. (Angie Zavoral), Kathey (Dave Taiclet), Mike (Tracey Kisling), Sharon (Matt Spellman) and Kevin (Susan Zink), and 19 grandchildren.

Services: Tom's funeral will be celebrated on Monday, November 23 at St. Clare of Assisi Church, 15642 Clayton Rd. in Ellisville. There will be a Visitation at 10:00 a.m., followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. COVID protocols will be followed, and the Mass will be live-streamed. Instead of flowers, his family would appreciate memorials to the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Clare Parish or Guardian Angel Settlement Association. A full obituary is available at k-brothers.com/obituaries. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS