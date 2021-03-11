Deepest sympathy for your loss. I went to grade school with Tom and we played baseball together. I will keep him and your family in my prayers.
john galanis
Friend
June 29, 2021
Jenny and Family,
We´re very sorry to hear about Tom´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. We always enjoyed visiting with Tom at baseball games and during walks around the park.
Chatman Family
March 21, 2021
Jenny and family, I was so sad to hear of your loss. Tom was one of the nicest people. I remember you as such a fun couple in your younger years. I enjoyed getting to know you both through the Bell family. I hope the Bells and your family get together more and perhaps I will get to see you and your family. You have much to be proud.
Kevin Lueders
March 13, 2021
Jenny, we are so sorry to hear about the loss of Tom.
He was always a great boss when Ryan (our son) worked for him!
We would always stop and say "hi" to him when we walked around the park. He will be greatly missed.
Vickie & Bill Hoffmann
March 12, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Please accept our sincere condolences to your family. Wishing you peace and comfort today and always.
The Newman Family
March 12, 2021
We are deeply sorry for your loss.
Tom was one of the baseball coaches for my son Billy, and he briefly employed my brother-in-law Doug.
Although I didn't know him all that well I always found him to be very pleasant.
Your family will be in our prayers.
Chris, Kari, & Bill Alexander
March 12, 2021
May Tom Rest In Peace and may you Jenny, Jack, Bridget and Peter be comforted. We are praying for you.
Mark and Barb Thibodeau
March 12, 2021
As customers, we thought of him as a classy, genuine caring person & enjoyed working with him
Tom & Fran Christman
March 11, 2021
Jenny, Dr. James and All: Know my deepest prayerful sympathy on Tom's passing! Remember our graduation from SLU in 1980 and numerous other events! May God grant Tom Eternal Rest, and all of you consolation!
Sincerely,
Max Kaiser Jr KHS
SLU 1980
OLP, OLS
Max Kaiser, Jr. KHS
March 11, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Tom's passing. To you Jenny and your children my prayers are with you. May God bless and hold you in his arms.
Mildred F Fabick, Jr
March 11, 2021
Jenny, my deepest sympathy to you and your children. I will rememberTom with great fondness.Hugs
Sandy Christophel
March 11, 2021
He was such a good man. I will always remember his laugh.