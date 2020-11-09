Wetzel, Thomas K.

passed away, Friday, November 6, 2020.

Son of the late Ken and Arlene; beloved husband for 53 years of Dana Wetzel; loving father of Lindsey (Dave) McCoy and Corey (Saleh) Wetzel-Eftaiha; grandfather of Declan, Ewan, and granddaughter on her way; brother of Karen (Lou) Yanney, Ginger (Art) French, Holley (Doug) Adcock and the late Kathie (Richard) Castle; dear uncle, cousin, neighbor, and friend.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to deGreeff Hospice House. A service of SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.