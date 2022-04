Karins, Thomas R. "Tom" & "Dick"

89, died Sunday, March 7, 2021 following brief illness. He is survived by Jean (Quense), his wife of 68 yrs.; his brother Joe; 6 children; 16 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Services: Visitation at Buchholz Mortuary West, Chesterfield, on Tues., Mar. 9, 4-7 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Clare of Assisi, Ellisville, Wednesday, March 10 at 12 p.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrIg3kGiPLJhCWnjzB4ZLIg