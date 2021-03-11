Lauber, Thomas Alan

62, of Kirkwood, passed away suddenly but peacefully in his sleep on March 5, 2021. Tom was born on April 15, 1958 in Kirkwood, MO to Barbara and Charles Lauber. He attended Nipher and was a second generation graduate of Kirkwood High School in 1978. He attended Southwest Missouri State (now Missouri State University), where he met friends Judy and Bill Boehmler, reconnected with Cheri and Mark Dakich and met the love of his life, Susan (nee Seybt).

Tom and Susan married in 1983. They welcomed daughter Elizabeth Sarrazin (Jon), Sam (Terri), and Dan. He delighted in his grandchildren, Brody (5), Annie (3), and Clara (1). Tom was a loving brother to Dave and Tim (Debbie), and his twin sister Nancy (Terry) Brennan. He is preceded in death by both his parents and his brother, Steve.

In 1993 Tom founded TALCO Sales out of Susan's parents' house in Glendale. He and Susan bought their home on Dickson St. in 1995, where they built the life they'd always dreamed of. Tom's family meant more to him than anything else in the world, and he was unendingly proud of them. He survived brain surgery in 2016, and in 2020 he and Susan broke ground on their dream home in Santa Rosa, FL.

Anyone who knew Tom knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. An avid music fan, Tom enjoyed the Eagles, Steely Dan, and dancing to 'Sunny' with Susan. He loved listening to live music at AJs in Destin, FL. Tom enjoyed golf in any form, and took pride in his home, becoming quite the handyman. His love of life was evident in everything he did.

Tom never met a stranger and welcomed everyone. He enjoyed being social and entertaining. He was famous for his chili and burgers. The Lauber household was a hub in all their children's social lives, and no visit home ever went without a porch party. In true 'Tom' spirit, feel free to offer a toast to his honor with one of his favorite beverages: Bud Light, Frontera wine, rum & diet, or a Bloody Mary (but make that one a bull).

Tom loved watching 'American Pickers' and 'This Old House.' A favorite pastime was listening to air traffic control while on the beach and alerting people when a plane was soon to pass. His preferred travel destinations included Destin, Boston, Alaska, and Europe.

Services: A private service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Grace Episcopal Church in Kirkwood. A live stream will be available at www.gracekirkwood.org. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Washington University School of Medicine Department of Neurological Surgery. For more information regarding gift giving, please visit www.gifts.wustl.edu.

See boppchapel.com for additional memorial information.