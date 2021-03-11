Menu
Thomas Alan Lauber
ABOUT
Kirkwood High School

Lauber, Thomas Alan

62, of Kirkwood, passed away suddenly but peacefully in his sleep on March 5, 2021. Tom was born on April 15, 1958 in Kirkwood, MO to Barbara and Charles Lauber. He attended Nipher and was a second generation graduate of Kirkwood High School in 1978. He attended Southwest Missouri State (now Missouri State University), where he met friends Judy and Bill Boehmler, reconnected with Cheri and Mark Dakich and met the love of his life, Susan (nee Seybt).

Tom and Susan married in 1983. They welcomed daughter Elizabeth Sarrazin (Jon), Sam (Terri), and Dan. He delighted in his grandchildren, Brody (5), Annie (3), and Clara (1). Tom was a loving brother to Dave and Tim (Debbie), and his twin sister Nancy (Terry) Brennan. He is preceded in death by both his parents and his brother, Steve.

In 1993 Tom founded TALCO Sales out of Susan's parents' house in Glendale. He and Susan bought their home on Dickson St. in 1995, where they built the life they'd always dreamed of. Tom's family meant more to him than anything else in the world, and he was unendingly proud of them. He survived brain surgery in 2016, and in 2020 he and Susan broke ground on their dream home in Santa Rosa, FL.

Anyone who knew Tom knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. An avid music fan, Tom enjoyed the Eagles, Steely Dan, and dancing to 'Sunny' with Susan. He loved listening to live music at AJs in Destin, FL. Tom enjoyed golf in any form, and took pride in his home, becoming quite the handyman. His love of life was evident in everything he did.

Tom never met a stranger and welcomed everyone. He enjoyed being social and entertaining. He was famous for his chili and burgers. The Lauber household was a hub in all their children's social lives, and no visit home ever went without a porch party. In true 'Tom' spirit, feel free to offer a toast to his honor with one of his favorite beverages: Bud Light, Frontera wine, rum & diet, or a Bloody Mary (but make that one a bull).

Tom loved watching 'American Pickers' and 'This Old House.' A favorite pastime was listening to air traffic control while on the beach and alerting people when a plane was soon to pass. His preferred travel destinations included Destin, Boston, Alaska, and Europe.

Services: A private service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Grace Episcopal Church in Kirkwood. A live stream will be available at www.gracekirkwood.org. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Washington University School of Medicine Department of Neurological Surgery. For more information regarding gift giving, please visit www.gifts.wustl.edu.

See boppchapel.com for additional memorial information.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Grace Episcopal
514 E Argonne Dr., Kirkwood, MO
Sue, I'm so sorry for your loss. I hope great memories will help you through this time of grief.
Julie Powell- Viers
Friend
March 14, 2021
I'm very sorry for your lost. Tom was a wonderful man and for me also a good friend. My condolences. Marco
Marco Margini
March 13, 2021
"The best of the best". We met Tom and Susan as newlyweds when we moved in 2 doors down on "lower Chelsea in 1989. And quickly became great friends and neighbors. Tom was always so happy and smiling and laughing and inclusive. We loved watching all 3 kids grow up. I (Chris) learned SO MUCH from Susan about recipes and parenting which I still use to this day. We had so many great dinner parties at each of our homes, awesome float trips, Jerry and Tom playing golf and going to every air show they could. We would both leave Chelsea but remained great friends to us. As our own children took an alternative path in education we were saturated with our parish school family. I know Jerry spoke by phone to Jerry one month before he left this world to eternal life and Teddy had just spoken with Sam 2 days before. Susan and family I simply have no words. Too too soon, a great shock, a tremendous loss to everyone. It´s not fair. Just such a tragedy. Well I bet your family has more fun memories and stories than most. It just seems impossible. You are all strong persons and that´s what will get you through. I´m praying mostly for you all to have strength to slowly move forward. You´re lucky to have had Tom, and so were we. My greatest sympathy, love, prayers and compassion to you all. God bless all of you but mostly God bless Tom
Chris and Jerry Amos & Family
March 13, 2021
Here, Tom is the kind of person you seek out in a crowd, so I imagine Heaven has received him well. God bless you, Sue. Melinda and I send our sincerest sympathies.
Kyle Hendrickson
March 13, 2021
What to say ? Tom is , was one of the very few men that I ended conversations with "love ya man" When I think of Tom I´m smiling and now will be tearing up. Thank you Tom and Sue for all the prayers we´ve sent back and forth. To Tom´s Children , your father was the best example of great dad, faithful friend, honorable man and everybody wanted to be in his company. I´m sure you´re all proud of him. Sue, there are so many stories but the one thing that really made an impression on me and I use regularly is what he said about you many times......."Gosh darn I really love my wife" ..... Sue YOU did a great job at helping Tom become the man that he is God Bless the Lauber Family Clan.
Chip Steele
March 12, 2021
I will always remember our many summer vacations visiting St. Louis, especially our best memories visiting cousins and family at the Lauber home. You were all so much fun and made us feel so welcome. I was so sorry to receive the sad news of Tom´s passing. While reading the obituary, I couldn´t help but think that Tom had not changed with age. He carried his kind, caring, generous, fun, welcoming and loving personality throughout his life, and shared these gifts with so many, as he had always done during his childhood. I will always remember him with the fondest thoughts, and will keep him and his family close to my heart during this most sorrowful time. My sincere condolences to his family and friends, and May He Rest In Peace.
Marie DesJardins
March 12, 2021
My condolences to the family working with Tom and Sue for the last 20+ years taking care of their heating and cooling I always enjoyed Tom`s company and his golf stories , again my condolences to the family Tom will be missed .
RICHARD WAGNER Junior
March 11, 2021
My Deepest Condolences to the Lauber Family Members. I knew Tom for many years as a teenager and forward. He was Always Willing and Eagerly Happy to talk to anyone. His Smile was Unforgettable. We had many Good Times together at The Pool Parties at His Parents´ House. He was Always Happy & Cheerful. An all around Fun Loving Guy. He was Very Diligent in All that he did. He will be Greatly Missed. I Pray that The Lord Comforts His Family Members and gives Them the Assurance that Tom is now in The Beautiful Kingdom of Heaven in Gods Hands. My He Rest In Peace. God Bless
Jim Hensz
March 11, 2021
it was a privilege to know and work with him. We joked and laughing a lot. Wonderful person with a good sense of humor. My thoughts and prayers are with the wife Susan and the whole family
Giuseppe Belmonte
March 11, 2021
Had the pleasure of working with Tom many years in business. He was a true gentleman and will be dearly missed. My condolences to your family.
Bret Miller
March 11, 2021
A kind and gentle man who was always willing to lend a hand and a warm and loving father and grandfather. Tom will be greatly missed.
Mark and Kim Hellyar
March 11, 2021
