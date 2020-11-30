McPhail, Thomas Lawrence

4/13/1942 - 11/25/20. Our Tom/Dad/Poppa left this world on his own terms: peacefully at home. Beloved husband of, and devotedly cared for by, Brenda; father of angel Colleen, Rebecca (Russ), Tara (Ian), and Ryan (Megan). Deeply proud of his grandchildren Natnael, Mariah, and Matthew. Fond brother of Bill, Pat and Teresa. He will join Aileen, Chuck and brothers-in-spirit Pat Quinn, Jim McKenzie and Bernie Morelli at the pearly pub.

A world-respected academic and theorist in Mass and International Communications. His preeminent theory of Electronic Colonialism, originally published in 1981, still remains prescient today. Shaping universities and minds from Toronto to Ottawa, Calgary and St. Louis. He was widely published in North America and Europe and his works were translated into Arabic and Chinese.

Our bon vivant Irish patriarch was a great storyteller with a sense of humour. He kept an ever-optimistic outlook on life and was strongly committed to democracy and social progress. He instilled in his kids a love of travel, languages, learning and good times.

Donations may be made to the "McPhail Award" at University of Missouri St. Louis.

Services: A private service will be held in his memory.