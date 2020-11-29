Prindiville, Thomas Lee

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at the age of 84. Tom was born July 21, 1936 in St. Louis, MO to the late Lloyd and Helen (Hoene) Prindiville Sr.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Barbara (Landolt) Prindiville; daughters, Rita (Robert) Jurotich, Jill Malcom, Nancy (Dan) Wichmer; and son, Thomas (Penny) Prindiville; 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Lloyd Prindiville Jr., Gary Prindiville Sr., and the late Jim Prindiville Sr. and Richard Prindiville; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, great-great uncle, cousin and friend.

Tom was a retired production foreman from Anheuser-Busch, Inc., an Army Veteran, avid hunter and outdoorsman, a man of the utmost integrity and faith; and most of all a wonderful husband, father, and friend.

Services: Visitation at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 Church Road, Arnold, MO on Monday, Nov. 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. A funeral Mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church. Interment at Immaculate Conception cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to his daughter's nonprofit Science Coach (4340 Duncan Ave., St. Louis, 63110) or St. Pius X High School (1030 St. Pius Dr., Festus, MO 63028) are encouraged.