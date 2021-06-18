Leip, Thomas (Tom) Allen

Thomas (Tom) Allen Leip

Asleep in Jesus on June 10, 2021 at the age of 66 in Beaverton Oregon following a long illness.

Tom excelled in academics and was passionate about sports throughout his school years in Missouri at Concord Lutheran Grade School, Pattonville High School (named 1973 All-Suburban North Conference soccer goalie and designated scholar-athlete among St. Louis area high schools), William Jewell College, obtaining a degree in Sports Administration from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

His enthusiasm for sports led him to spend more than 30 years working in minor league professional sports, including stops in Portland, Eugene, Nashville, Tennessee, and Kansas City, Missouri. Perhaps Tom's greatest impact on sports was as the executive director of the independent Northern League at it's inception. Though they don't realize it, dozens of cities across North America have teams in part because of Tom's model and guidance in leading the Northern League to success.

More importantly, he made friends and built relationships throughout the sports world, mentoring hundreds of people and helping guide their careers to success.

Tom is survived by his wife Janice, daughter Susan and son Casey; his mother Mary Lee of Webster Groves, Mo.; brothers Harry (Debra) of St. Louis and William Richard (Nina) of Kansas City, Mo; one niece, two nephews, a grand niece, two grand nephews and numerous cousins.

In Tom's memory, the family has requested donations to Casey's Corner Food Pantry, c/o Murray Hill Christian Church, 105050 SW Weir Rd., Beaverson, OR 97007.