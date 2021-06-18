Menu
Thomas Allen Leip
ABOUT
Pattonville High School

Leip, Thomas (Tom) Allen

Thomas (Tom) Allen Leip

Asleep in Jesus on June 10, 2021 at the age of 66 in Beaverton Oregon following a long illness.

Tom excelled in academics and was passionate about sports throughout his school years in Missouri at Concord Lutheran Grade School, Pattonville High School (named 1973 All-Suburban North Conference soccer goalie and designated scholar-athlete among St. Louis area high schools), William Jewell College, obtaining a degree in Sports Administration from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

His enthusiasm for sports led him to spend more than 30 years working in minor league professional sports, including stops in Portland, Eugene, Nashville, Tennessee, and Kansas City, Missouri. Perhaps Tom's greatest impact on sports was as the executive director of the independent Northern League at it's inception. Though they don't realize it, dozens of cities across North America have teams in part because of Tom's model and guidance in leading the Northern League to success.

More importantly, he made friends and built relationships throughout the sports world, mentoring hundreds of people and helping guide their careers to success.

Tom is survived by his wife Janice, daughter Susan and son Casey; his mother Mary Lee of Webster Groves, Mo.; brothers Harry (Debra) of St. Louis and William Richard (Nina) of Kansas City, Mo; one niece, two nephews, a grand niece, two grand nephews and numerous cousins.

In Tom's memory, the family has requested donations to Casey's Corner Food Pantry, c/o Murray Hill Christian Church, 105050 SW Weir Rd., Beaverson, OR 97007.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I will miss you Thomas!
David Henry
June 26, 2021
Now his soul has been taken to Heaven where he sees the face of Jesus. He no longer has any pain. Those of us who are still here know that we will join him one day. May the peace of God live in the hearts of his loved ones. So happy he was well enough to join his mother for her birthday. It was a beautiful day.
Joyce Bischoff
June 21, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of Tom. We enjoyed working on the Athletic Board at PSU with him years ago. He was outgoing, sharp, and fun.
RoeAnn and Tom Oberg
Acquaintance
June 20, 2021
Prayers for Tom, and his family during this difficult time. May Tom Rest In Peace
Bob Zambo
Friend
June 18, 2021
