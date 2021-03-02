Lynch, Thomas Joseph "Tom"

10/25/1938 – 02/21/2021. Thomas Joseph Lynch, 82, died Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Friendship Village of Sunset Hills, MO. Tom had been resting comfortably overnight and passed away fatigued of advanced cancer. He continued to show resilience while enjoying his family, connecting with friends, golf, tennis, watching sports & music instruments including the accordion. He was known to be genuinely the friendliest of humble men and generous with his time, stating "Every Day is a Blessing!"

Tom was born, October 25th, 1938 to Robert T. and Juliana (Franta) Lynch in Chicago, IL. He valued caddying at Medinah Country Club, affirming how it set the foundation for the rest of his life. Tom later earned his degree at Northwestern University on an Evans Scholarship and remained actively involved for many years as a Western Golf Assoc., WGA, Director. He was a disciplined business man who in 1972, along with Justin Williamson (brother in law), purchased Midwest Systems and River Roads Distributing from Earl M. Winkle (father in law), founded in 1942.

He is survived by his wife Linda Lusina (Winkle) Lynch, married for more than 51 years on June 14, 1969: four children; son - Richard "Rick" E. (Gloria) Lynch of Colorado Springs, daughter – M. Michelle "Shelley" Rosa of Webster Groves, daughter – Elizabeth "Liz" Lynch of Vancouver, son – Michael "Mike" T. (Carrie) Lynch of Webster Groves and nine grandchildren; Katy, Mia, Maddi, Joey, Kavi, Asha, Manu, Gavin, Lucy; beloved family and friends.

Services: A celebration of life will be scheduled once family and friends are able to travel safely. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Evans Scholars Foundation, 224-260-3763, 2501 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, IL 60026, or at:

https://wgaesf.org/content/memorials-and-honorariums