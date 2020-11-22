Menu
Thomas M. McMillan

McMillan, Thomas M.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, September 28, 2020.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ann, of 64 years. Loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Down Syndrome Guild of Kansas City or the charity of your choice are appreciated.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Tuesday, November 24, 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., then taken to Seven Holy Founders for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. (Please see

kutisfuneralhomes.com




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:15a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO 63123
Nov
24
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
Seven Holy Founders
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
