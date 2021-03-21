Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Maier

Maier, Thomas

Thomas Maier died March 7th, 2021 at age 91. He left behind a lot of love and respect.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Larson Maier and by his children – Thomas Maier, Dr. Mary Weatherford, Virginia Maier and Matthew Maier. Also surviving are his stepchildren, Scott Larson and Amy Haug. There are 12 wonderful grandchildren that will miss Grandpa!

His 1st wife, Mary Emma Whitfield, predeceased him.

Thank you for your service!

Also, thank you to the VA for his many years of good care.

Donations to the DAV or Jefferson Barracks Food Pantry.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.