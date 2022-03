Manche, Thomas Owen

1947-2021. Son of the late Owen and Ursula Manche; dear father of Laura (Joe) Buhr and Kevin (Jaime) Manche; dear grandfather of Alex Buhr and Grace Manche; dear brother of Mary (Ron) Kinney, Steve (Gail) Manche, Janet (Kevin) Short and Joan Davis; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Services and interment will be held at Christ Church Cathedral (1210 Locust St. 63103) at a later date. Please visit kutisfuneralhomes.com for details regarding service.