Thomas James McClard

McClard, Thomas James

Age 83, passed away December 29, 2021. He is preceded in death by his son Thomas James 'T.J' McClard Jr. He is survived by his wife Rosalie Stolarski McClard, daughters Gina McClard (Jim Miller), Andra Perkerson (Scott); Grandchildren: Addie, Allie and Brice Perkerson, Morgan, and Ruby Tien, Wren Miller.

Tom 'T-Mac' served as an officer and pilot in the U.S. Navy. He was also pilot with Delta Airlines from 1967 to 1997. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church from 2006 to 2016 and a member of St. Henry Church since 2016. He served in the Knights of Columbus at both churches.

Services: Visitation will be at St. Henry Church at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 3rd with Funeral Mass following at 11:00 a.m.

Complete obituary will be coming later.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. Henry Church
MO
Jan
3
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Henry Church
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I received a magazine from ALPA and read of Tom´s passing- he was always a favorite pilot to fly with at Delta. My thoughts and prayers are with Tom and all of his family.
Tom Thompson
Work
March 25, 2022
So sorry to hear about the loss of your husband from my former classmates at Rosary! May God wrap you in His Arms with peace and loving memories.
Gail (Siemer) Fein
January 4, 2022
DEEPEST SYMPATHY TO ROSALIE AND THE ENTIRE Mc Clard families. from the WILLIAM SHAW family
WILLIAM SHAW
Friend
January 3, 2022
