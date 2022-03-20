Menu
Thomas Lee Moore
Cleveland High School
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Moore, Thomas L.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church died on March 10, 2022. Husband of 66 years to Elinor (nee Zoricic); father of Michele Moore (Michael), Thomas Moore Jr. (Leta), John Moore (Elizabeth), Julie Tully (Kevin), and the late Anna Proscino (Steve); grandfather of 16; great-

grandfather of 8; brother of the late Leroy, Marion, and Jack Moore.

Tom was a faith-filled, courageous and honorable man. In 1954, he joined the United States Air Force, serving as pilot/aircraft commander, completing his 29-year career with the rank of Colonel. He began his 15-year second career at Anheuser-Busch and later founded Tom Moore & Associates.

Services: Funeral Mass Wednesday, 3/23, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 3/22, 4-7 p.m. at BOPP Chapel. In lieu of flowers, see www.boppchapel.com for additional information.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bopp Chapel
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Mar
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church
401 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St., MO
BOPP CHAPEL
