Moore, Thomas L.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church died on March 10, 2022. Husband of 66 years to Elinor (nee Zoricic); father of Michele Moore (Michael), Thomas Moore Jr. (Leta), John Moore (Elizabeth), Julie Tully (Kevin), and the late Anna Proscino (Steve); grandfather of 16; great-

grandfather of 8; brother of the late Leroy, Marion, and Jack Moore.

Tom was a faith-filled, courageous and honorable man. In 1954, he joined the United States Air Force, serving as pilot/aircraft commander, completing his 29-year career with the rank of Colonel. He began his 15-year second career at Anheuser-Busch and later founded Tom Moore & Associates.

Services: Funeral Mass Wednesday, 3/23, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, 3/22, 4-7 p.m. at BOPP Chapel. In lieu of flowers, see www.boppchapel.com for additional information.