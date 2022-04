Muchisky, Thomas P.

86, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Tom is survived by his wife Michi Muchisky; children Linda, Laurie (Shawn) Kelsey, Michael (deceased), Christine (Phil) Tessereau, Michele (Suthern) Hicks, and Mia (Stan) Boylan; grandchildren Allison, Madison, Lucas, Nova; brother Dennis Muchisky.

Born on December 6, 1934 and raised in Seymour, CT. He earned his MBA from Harvard University. He was an Entrepreneur, Inventor, founder of multiple medical equipment businesses in St. Louis, Chicago and France. He was a generous spirit and significant presence in our lives.

Services: Visitation on Friday, October 1st from 5 - 8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. Funeral Private. Please no flowers.