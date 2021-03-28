Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Thomas M. Murphy
FUNERAL HOME
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
3400 North Lindberg Blvd.
Saint Ann, MO

Murphy, Thomas M.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, March 25, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen "Kay" Murphy (nee Wieck); dear brother of the late Robert E. Murphy (survived by Mary Verda Welby) and the late Margaret "Peggy" Vineyard; brother-in-law of Jeanne, Mary, Connie and the late Joan, Sister Kathleen Marie, Tom, Claire, Jim, Jack and Sister Mary Leona; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, godfather and friend to many,

Services: Memoriall Mass Wednesday, March 31, 11:30 a.m. at St. Clement of Rome, 1510 Bopp Rd., Des Peres 63131. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be given to Catholic Charites. Tom was owner/operator of Orchid Dell Florist located in Bridgeton. www.colliersfuneralhome.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Memorial Mass
11:30a.m.
St. Clement of Rome Church
1510 Bopp Rd., Des Peres, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Collier’s Funeral Home - Saint Ann
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sad to find the passing of Mr. Murphy. I was a regular at his florist shop for many years. He was a kind and gentle person. He will be in my prayers. Condolences to all his family.
Celeste Clark
Friend
March 31, 2021
Tom has been a dear friend and always had a way of making everyone smile. He will be missed by many.
Mary Murphy Kendall
March 31, 2021
Such a gentleman. My dad was a very , long time customer. I was so sorry when he closed his business. Tom could always be counted on to send beautiful arrangements. A man of integrity. Well done faithful servant. Go in peace.
Sarah Enfield
Friend
March 29, 2021
Tom Murphy was a great man and very dear to me. I went to work at Orchid Dell 57 years ago as a delivery driver. Tom was instrumental in getting me through college and beyond. He will be missed by so many he loved and helped along the way.
Mike Tipton
March 28, 2021
