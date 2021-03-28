Murphy, Thomas M.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, March 25, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen "Kay" Murphy (nee Wieck); dear brother of the late Robert E. Murphy (survived by Mary Verda Welby) and the late Margaret "Peggy" Vineyard; brother-in-law of Jeanne, Mary, Connie and the late Joan, Sister Kathleen Marie, Tom, Claire, Jim, Jack and Sister Mary Leona; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, godfather and friend to many,

Services: Memoriall Mass Wednesday, March 31, 11:30 a.m. at St. Clement of Rome, 1510 Bopp Rd., Des Peres 63131. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be given to Catholic Charites. Tom was owner/operator of Orchid Dell Florist located in Bridgeton. www.colliersfuneralhome.com