Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas W. Peroutka
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Peroutka, Thomas W.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Monday, September 6, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Judith Ann Peroutka (nee Hamm); loving father of Thomas (Katie) and Brian (Miranda) Peroutka; cherished grandfather of Mia, Thomas III and Gabriella Peroutka; dearest brother of James Peroutka and the late August Peroutka a.k.a. Bro. Aquinas O.S.F. and Dorothy May Peroutka; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Monday, September 13, 8:30 a.m. to Queen of All Saints Catholic Church for 9:15 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Queen of All Saints Catholic Church appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
MO
Sep
13
Funeral
8:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Sep
13
Funeral Mass
9:15a.m.
Queen of All Saints Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Tom was a grade school mate and a life long friend with many teenage memories. Will greatly miss him.
Lee Jaggie - Woodstock GA
October 15, 2021
Please accept my condolences for learning that Tom has passed away. I knew Tom during the years at our workplace. Always showed a fun sense of humor. Always cordial and well liked. Rest in Peace, Tom Potter
Thomas J. Potter
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results