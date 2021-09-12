Peroutka, Thomas W.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection on Monday, September 6, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Judith Ann Peroutka (nee Hamm); loving father of Thomas (Katie) and Brian (Miranda) Peroutka; cherished grandfather of Mia, Thomas III and Gabriella Peroutka; dearest brother of James Peroutka and the late August Peroutka a.k.a. Bro. Aquinas O.S.F. and Dorothy May Peroutka; our dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Monday, September 13, 8:30 a.m. to Queen of All Saints Catholic Church for 9:15 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Queen of All Saints Catholic Church appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 4-8 p.m.