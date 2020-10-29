Menu
Thomas R. Comage

of Washington, MO died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 64 years. Beloved husband of Michelle Comage (nee' Martin); loving father of Adrienne and Bernadette Comage; dear brother of Genate, Delores, Vivian, Robert, and Eddie Comage.

Services: Mass will be Fri., Oct. 30, 2020 at 1 PM at St. Francis Borgia Church in Washington, MO. Interment will be private in the church cemetery. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association. Visitation will be Fri, Oct. 30, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Oltmann Funeral Home, 508 E. 14th St., Washington, MO.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2020.
