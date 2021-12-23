Menu
Thomas A. Rehagen
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Rehagen, Thomas A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church, Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Ottilia "Tillie" Rehagen (nee Siebenmorgen) for over 65 years; loving father of Thomas J. (Karen) Rehagen, Carol (Terry) O'Neil and Michael (Laura) Rehagen; adoring grandfather of T.J. (Emily) Rehagen, Jeffrey (Emily) Bain, Nicole Rehagen, Alan Melinowski, Brian Rehagen and Christopher Rehagen; cherished great-grandfather of Alyssa, Lily, Violet and Tyler Rehagen, Clark and Henry Bain; dear brother of Patricia (Jack) Barbieri and the late Clemmence Jr. (Gertrude), John Joseph, Mary Margaret and Edgar (surviving Rose), Rehagen; dear brother-in-law of Agnes (the late Frank) Hoffmann and Margaret (the late Marvin) Kamper; our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Thomas was a member of American Legion Post #101, KWVA and was a lifetime parishioner of St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, December 24, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Simon, St. Vincent de Paul or a charity of your choice appreciated. Visitation Thursday 3-7 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
MO
Dec
24
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
24
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Simon
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
Please accept our most sincere condolences at this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless him and everyone in the Rehagen family.
Peter and Paige
Other
December 25, 2021
We just want you to know how sorry we are for your loss. You and your Dad were so close. He is still with you Carol, but now you carry him in your heart. We love you. You are in our prayers. Till later. God blaess. Ray & Marian
Ray & Marian Nusekabel
December 24, 2021
Your Dad meant so much to you. He is now safe in the arms of Jesus, but he will forever live in your heart sharing his new found love and peace with you. May the love you shared with your Dad shine as a bright light on your sorrow and help make its dark feeling decrease and be overwhelmed with everlasting memories of the joy, laughter and love you shared together. Love and peace, Ray & Marian
Ray & Marian Nusekabel
December 24, 2021
We are so sorry to read about the death of your father, Carol. He will be spending Christmas with Jesus this year and we pray that you and Terry have a blessed Christmas with your precious memories. God bless you and your family. Dorothy (Schonhorst) McKenna
Dorothy (Schonhorst) McKenna
Other
December 23, 2021
