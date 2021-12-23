Rehagen, Thomas A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother church, Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Beloved husband of Ottilia "Tillie" Rehagen (nee Siebenmorgen) for over 65 years; loving father of Thomas J. (Karen) Rehagen, Carol (Terry) O'Neil and Michael (Laura) Rehagen; adoring grandfather of T.J. (Emily) Rehagen, Jeffrey (Emily) Bain, Nicole Rehagen, Alan Melinowski, Brian Rehagen and Christopher Rehagen; cherished great-grandfather of Alyssa, Lily, Violet and Tyler Rehagen, Clark and Henry Bain; dear brother of Patricia (Jack) Barbieri and the late Clemmence Jr. (Gertrude), John Joseph, Mary Margaret and Edgar (surviving Rose), Rehagen; dear brother-in-law of Agnes (the late Frank) Hoffmann and Margaret (the late Marvin) Kamper; our dearest uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Thomas was a member of American Legion Post #101, KWVA and was a lifetime parishioner of St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Friday, December 24, 9:30 a.m. to St. Simon for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Simon, St. Vincent de Paul or a charity of your choice appreciated. Visitation Thursday 3-7 p.m.