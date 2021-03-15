Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Gerard Reynolds Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Reynolds, Thomas Gerard Sr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, March 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Joann Reynolds (nee Conway); dear father of Melissa (Shawn) Galbreath, Thomas (Kristina) Reynolds Jr. and the late Christine A. Reynolds; loving grandfather of Haley Beffa and Eli Reynolds; dear son of Margaret and the late John Reynolds Jr.; loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and dear friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, March 17, 9:15 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the MSA Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation Tuesday, 4-9 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
17
Funeral
9:15a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mark Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
Thomas was always so kind and helpful, went out of his way to make sure we always got we needed to run smoothly. We would always take time to talk of our families, he was a good person to have as a friend, sorely missed the smile he always had .
Bernadette Staten
Work
March 10, 2022
I knew Tom from long ago working at the Granada. He was a good guy then, too. My sympathy to his family.
Brian Grider
March 19, 2021
I am so sorry for your families loss. Tom was a great salesman for us for many years and he was the kindest and most genuine person I've ever met. He has, and will be sorely missed.
Maria Breihan / EBCO Products, Corp.
March 17, 2021
Tom was a special friend to our family as well as to many others. He was a wonderful role model to his children. May God bless his family .
Marilyn Mertzlufft
March 16, 2021
Joann, Melissa, Shawn, Tommy, Kristina, Haley and Eli, please know that Tom lives on through all the memories and moments you had together. He was an awesome Husband, Dad and Grandpa who always had an encouraging word when you needed it, a smile to turn those frowns upset down or an ear when you just needed to talk. He will be missed by all who loved him and knew him. We love you. Barry and Sharon
Barry and Sharon Fischer
March 15, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss, Tom was a gentle soul who always had a smile and kind word for all he knew. We will miss him as I know his family will. Remember all all the good memories you made with him, and he'll always be with you.
Bernadette Staten
March 15, 2021
Jo and family Prayers for peace and comfort. May God give you...For every storm, a rainbow, For every tear, a smile, For every care, a promise, And a blessing in each trial, For every problem life sends a faithful friend, For every sigh, a sweet song, And a answer for each prayer. Amen
Mike and Barb Gregory
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results