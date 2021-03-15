Reynolds, Thomas Gerard Sr.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Friday, March 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Joann Reynolds (nee Conway); dear father of Melissa (Shawn) Galbreath, Thomas (Kristina) Reynolds Jr. and the late Christine A. Reynolds; loving grandfather of Haley Beffa and Eli Reynolds; dear son of Margaret and the late John Reynolds Jr.; loving brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and dear friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, March 17, 9:15 a.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the MSA Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Visitation Tuesday, 4-9 p.m.