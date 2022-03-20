Menu
Thomas Russell "Tom" Sears
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
3950 W. Clay
Saint Charles, MO
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 26 2022
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs
Sears, Thomas "Tom" Russell

of Wildwood, MO, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the age of 61. Loving husband of Sandra Sears; beloved son of Joyce and the late Russell Sears; dear brother of Michelle (Michael) Toohey, David (Karissa) Sears, and Julie (Gene) Eickmeier; cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Thomas is preceded in death by his sister, Janet Malloy.

Tom was larger than life itself. He was always optimistic, always looking to be involved in the next project. He was such a great friend, helping to mentor people in life and spiritually. Tom had a very contagious personality and drew people to him. Tom was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, 2:00 pm at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO 63301. Visitation will follow from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Instead of flowers, donations to The Crossing Church or Open Door Animal Sanctuary. Visit Baue.com

Baue Funeral Homes is currently following CDC recomm- endations regarding mask and social distancing policies.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs
3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO
Mar
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs
3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Baue Funeral Home - Cave Springs
San, I´m shocked and so deeply saddened today to read of Tom´s passing. My deepest sympathies.
Robin Moore
March 20, 2022
Joyce I am so sorry to read about the passing of your son. May his memory be a blessing.
Andrew Harber
March 20, 2022
Sandra I am so sorry for your loss. Many people loved and will miss Tom. Debbie Whitlock
Debbie Whitlock
Friend
March 18, 2022
Tom was a great guy always willing to introduce you and Network you to others. Sending love and strength to his family for their journey forward without him.
Jennifer Thomas
March 18, 2022
