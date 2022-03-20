Sears, Thomas "Tom" Russell

of Wildwood, MO, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022 at the age of 61. Loving husband of Sandra Sears; beloved son of Joyce and the late Russell Sears; dear brother of Michelle (Michael) Toohey, David (Karissa) Sears, and Julie (Gene) Eickmeier; cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews. Thomas is preceded in death by his sister, Janet Malloy.

Tom was larger than life itself. He was always optimistic, always looking to be involved in the next project. He was such a great friend, helping to mentor people in life and spiritually. Tom had a very contagious personality and drew people to him. Tom was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 26, 2022, 2:00 pm at Baue Funeral Home Cave Springs, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO 63301. Visitation will follow from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Instead of flowers, donations to The Crossing Church or Open Door Animal Sanctuary. Visit Baue.com

