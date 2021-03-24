Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Constant Shocklin
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Shocklin, Thomas Constant

February 12, 1929-March 22, 2021. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Weeke Shocklin and his son Steven Paul Shocklin. He is survived by his current wife of 13 wonderful years, Sally Ellston Shocklin; his children Jeffrey Shocklin and Linda (Robert) Van Allen; bonus kids Gregory (Leslyn) Ellston, Kathy Hendron and Tina Holland, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Thomas loved to golf, was a member of the Westminster Investment Club, graduated from Clayton High School and Westminster College. He was the founder of Continental Products, Inc. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Leukemia/Lymphoma Society or Siteman Cancer Center.

Services: Visitation Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 10 to 12 p.m. at BOPP Chapel, 10616 Manchester Ave., Kirkwood 63122. Private interment.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.