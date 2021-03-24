Shocklin, Thomas Constant

February 12, 1929-March 22, 2021. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Weeke Shocklin and his son Steven Paul Shocklin. He is survived by his current wife of 13 wonderful years, Sally Ellston Shocklin; his children Jeffrey Shocklin and Linda (Robert) Van Allen; bonus kids Gregory (Leslyn) Ellston, Kathy Hendron and Tina Holland, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Thomas loved to golf, was a member of the Westminster Investment Club, graduated from Clayton High School and Westminster College. He was the founder of Continental Products, Inc. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Leukemia/Lymphoma Society or Siteman Cancer Center.

Services: Visitation Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 10 to 12 p.m. at BOPP Chapel, 10616 Manchester Ave., Kirkwood 63122. Private interment.