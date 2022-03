Stanton, Thomas J.

Beloved husband of deceased Dorthea Stanton and loving father of 8 children, passed on to his eternal reward on September 5, 2021, surrounded by his family. Tom was a wonderful husband to his wife Dorthea (Dee) for 68 years, proud grandfather of 17 children and 7 great-grandchildren.

Services: Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clare of Assisi on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. See further details at schrader.com.