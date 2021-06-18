Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Lynn Stewart Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Stewart, Thomas Lynn Jr.

passed away on June 14, 2021, at age 88. He leaves behind his daughter, Shelley, his son, James, daughter-in-law, Claudia, and granddaughter, Kelsey.

Tom was a proud graduate of St. Louis University. He enthusiastically followed Cardinals baseball, politics, and was an avid reader of news and history. Tom was a kindhearted friend to everyone he met. His uncanny recitation of useless information was enjoyed by those who loved him, and his ever-present smile will be missed by all who knew him. A KUTIS AFFTON Service.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry to hear about Tom, who was a great man with a terrific personality. He was always nice to everyone. Prayers
Kathleen Martin
Friend
July 14, 2021
I am one of the co-managers at Villa Roma Apartments, where Tom resided for 45 years. He was such a kind hearted person. I always looked forward to him coming in the office and chatting. He always had a smile on his face and something interesting to say (even if it was useless lol!!!). The staff will miss him greatly.
Carolyn Rayfield
Work
June 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results