Stewart, Thomas Lynn Jr.

passed away on June 14, 2021, at age 88. He leaves behind his daughter, Shelley, his son, James, daughter-in-law, Claudia, and granddaughter, Kelsey.

Tom was a proud graduate of St. Louis University. He enthusiastically followed Cardinals baseball, politics, and was an avid reader of news and history. Tom was a kindhearted friend to everyone he met. His uncanny recitation of useless information was enjoyed by those who loved him, and his ever-present smile will be missed by all who knew him.