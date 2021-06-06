We are so very,very sorry for your loss Mike and family...prayers of Gods comfort and peace for all of you at this time.
Steve and Tina Navarrette
Friend
June 10, 2021
I’m so sorry for all of your loss. I only was in the company of Tom a few times but enjoyed our conversations. It’s never easy loosing a parent no matter their age or condition. We think we are prepared, and then we’re not. So glad you all know and carry the hope of Jesus in your hearts!
Brenda Trostel
June 10, 2021
A bright light has gone out!
Dorothy Deschu
Family
June 9, 2021
My sympathy to Tom’s family during these times. Remember Tom well specially during the hunting trips to Virgil’s farm. He was a child of God and now he is enjoying his crown life with his Lord and Savior.
Jim Schmidt
Friend
June 9, 2021
Shawn, Alison and Family, I’m so sorry to hear of your Dad’s passing. Even though we all knew each other as kids, I only met your Dad when he was the Service Manager at Royal Gate Dodge in the late 80’s. He was a good Man and I know how much he loved his Family. RIP, Tom.