Heidger, Thomas W.

of Imperial, MO passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born in St. Louis, MO on October 13, 1956 to the late Woodrow and Roma Jean (nee Miller) Heidger; beloved husband of Kim M. Heidger (nee Diesel); loving father of Melissa (Brandon) Balk, Melanie (Peter Fischer) Heidger and Mollie Heidger; dear Papa of Ellie Fischer; brother of Barbara (James) Quirin; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Thomas loved the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues and the Grateful Dead, but most of all, he loved spending time with his granddaughter, Ellie.

Services: Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. at the Heiligtag-Lang-Fendler Funeral Home, 1081 Jeffco Blvd., Arnold, MO. Funeral service Friday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home chapel. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Stray Rescue. Please share your condolences and sign the guest book online at www.heiligtagfuneralhome.com