Holcomb, Thomas Wayne

born November 14, 1944 in Memphis, TN, died October 25, 2020 in St. Louis, MO at the age of 76.

Services: Visitation from 9 am to 11am at St. Stanislaus Church, St. Louis, MO, followed by 11am Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Please visit www.kasslyfuneral.com for more information or to express online condolences.