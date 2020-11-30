Regan, Thomas William

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, November 28, 2020. Beloved son of the late Cornelius and Marion (nee Rieper) Regan; loving brother of Daniel (Jennifer) and James (Jane) Regan; dear uncle of Elizabeth (Wyatt) Beyer, Lauren (Dustin) Behan, Patrick (fiancee Regina Jacobs), Connor (Sara), Andrew (fiancee Meghan Stuckel) Regan; cherished great-uncle of Henry and Elly Beyer and William Regan; our dearest cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Thursday, December 3, at 9:30 a.m. to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Missouri School for the Blind or Backstoppers appreciated. Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.