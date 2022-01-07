Menu
Tillie E. Berger
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel - Saint Louis
5216 Delmar Blvd
Saint Louis, MO

Berger, Tillie E.

January 4, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Morris R. Berger;dear mother of Keith Berger, Debra (Joe) Berger-Pfefer and Linda Blondell; loving grandmother of eight and beloved great-grand- mother of ten; dear sister of Audrey (Bernard) Millman, Maxine Wiggs and the late Bernard (late Millie) Harris, the late Rosalie (late Milton) Harris and the late Eileen (late Jim) Jordan; loving sister-in-law of the late Sam (late Lilly) Berger and the late Sylvia (late Manny) Brooks; beloved daughter of the late Jack and Dena Harris; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service Friday, January 7, 1:00 p.m. at B'nai Amoona Cemetery, 930 North and South Rd. Contributions in Tillie's memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2022.
Jan
7
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
B'nai Amoona Cemetery
930 North and South Rd., MO
Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel - Saint Louis
Tillie, I remember you from when Kerry and Clint were very young. You developed a relationship with my mother and father as your husband and daughter are cousins of ours.
Sam Sanders
Family
January 14, 2022
Such a beautiful service with many kind words! Blessings!
Gabriel Fox
January 8, 2022
Barry & Marcie Reese
January 6, 2022
