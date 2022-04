Barbaud, Timothy R.

Beloved son of Dorothy "Dottie" and the late Cecil E. Barbaud; dear brother of Richard (Elaine) Barbaud and the late Dan and Mike Barbaud; former husband of Suzzett Barbaud; dear father and father-in-law of Joseph (Karina) Barbaud and Rebecca (James) Bow; loving grandfather of Soairse Barbaud and Aria Bow.

Services: Private Memorial Mass was held at St. Monica Church in Creve Coeur, MO.

