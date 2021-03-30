Cullen, Sister Timothy, C.PP.S.

Tuesday, March 23, 2021, baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, beloved daughter of the late Richard and Veronica (Campbell) Cullen. She is preceded in death by her brothers Richard, Robert, and Edward Cullen; and by her sisters Rose Mary Schneider, and Janet Nash. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, dear friends and Sisters in Christ.

Services: Wake, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. at Baue Funeral Home at 3950 West Clay, St. Charles, MO, with a private burial in the convent cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, O'Fallon, MO 63366.