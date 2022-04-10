Earney, Timothy Charles

73, of Villa Ridge, Missouri, passed away on April 4, 2022 after a long battle with lung disease. Tim was predeceased by his parents and his older brother, Howard Kelley Earney. He is survived by his wife, Mary (Werner), children, Anne (Janssen) and Patrick, and his younger siblings, Lawrence, Brian and Mary (Whitehead).

Tim was born on November 28, 1948 to Howard (Bud) Earney and Annie (Nancy) Hoy in Granite City, Illinois. Tim graduated from Granite City High School in 1966. After graduation, he started his job at Ameren (then Union Electric), kickstarting a 36-year career in the electric power industry.

In 1967, Tim met Mary Lee Werner in Granite City. Tim and Mary were married in 1967. In 1968, Tim was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany.

A daughter, Anne Louise, was born in 1972, followed by a son, Timothy Patick, in 1973.

In 2003, Tim retired and thereafter spent his time pursuing his hobbies, which included traveling with Mary, hunting, fishing, shooting, and billiards. A skilled marksman, he enjoyed teaching others and was active at both the Owensville and St. Louis gun clubs. He enjoyed training bird dogs and collecting memorabilia related to his hobbies. He was an avid reader of books pertaining to his interests.

Services: Services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Friday, April 22, 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Lung Association. A service of Kutis Funeral Home (Affton, MO).