Listenberger, Timothy Alan Gordy

Timothy 'Timmy' Alan Gordy Listenberger was the sweetest soul, a loving son brother partner father and friend. He left this world suddenly on Dec. 21, 2021, at the age of 33.

Timmy was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bob and Maureen Graves and his father, Mark Listenberger. He is survived by his mother, Chris Lovelace his step-father, Tim Lovelace his brothers Adam, Robbie and William Lovelace his sister Lindsey Tucker his fiance Samantha King step-daughter Zaira King grandparents aunts uncles cousins and friends.

He will be held in our hearts always.

Services: A celebration of his life is being planned for the spring.