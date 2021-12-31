Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy Alan Gordy Listenberger

Listenberger, Timothy Alan Gordy

Timothy 'Timmy' Alan Gordy Listenberger was the sweetest soul, a loving son brother partner father and friend. He left this world suddenly on Dec. 21, 2021, at the age of 33.

Timmy was proceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bob and Maureen Graves and his father, Mark Listenberger. He is survived by his mother, Chris Lovelace his step-father, Tim Lovelace his brothers Adam, Robbie and William Lovelace his sister Lindsey Tucker his fiance Samantha King step-daughter Zaira King grandparents aunts uncles cousins and friends.

He will be held in our hearts always.

Services: A celebration of his life is being planned for the spring.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
With deepest sympathy.
Morton Michelle
January 7, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results