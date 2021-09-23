Meyer, Timothy Gene "Tim"

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Timothy Gene "Tim" Meyer announces his passing on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the age of 53. Tim was born at Deaconess Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 24, 1967, to Kenneth and Ruth (nee Sutton) Meyer. The family takes comfort in knowing that he now rests in the arms of Jesus.

Upon completing high school at St. Charles West in 1985, Tim became skilled in foundation construction and general contracting, leading him to launch T. Meyer Foundations in 1994. In 2010, Tim and his wife, Dawn, realized their life dream of becoming homebuilders when they launched Master Plan Builders. As the name implies, Master Plan Builders is a reference to God's Master Plan. As a faith-based business, Master Plan Builders was founded with a commitment to making a difference in the community by supporting and working with local charitable organizations. Honesty, integrity, and attention to detail, laid the groundwork for this growing business. Tim was blessed and proud to employ people who take great pride in their craft and was a positive influence on their work ethic, skills, and lives.

Tim's greatest legacy was delivered through his gifts of mercy and of teaching. Under Tim's watchful eye and caring guidance, he enriched the lives of all those around him and was liked and respected by all who knew him. Tim had a talent for bringing out the best in people, because he knew that nothing less was acceptable. He was a good man with a huge heart, a warm beaming smile, and a pride for his family that surpassed everything.

A loving husband for 34 years, Tim and Dawn's love budded in elementary school and blossomed through high school, leading to over 43 years in which Tim and Dawn built another legacy; a legacy of family with a home full of love, faith, and devotion to one another. He showed his dedication every day through his actions and the gift of his time and personal involvement. Whether coaching from the sidelines, the stands, or the breakfast table, Tim was there with a word of encouragement. He was a true family man in every sense of the word. He was involved in all his children's activities and served as a father figure to his children's friends.

Tim's love extended well beyond his family and business associates. He enjoyed Sunday mornings at church, and he was always there with an open heart and willingness to help anyone in need. He was baptized in Jesus' name on July 23, 2017.

Tim was an avid lover of the outdoors. One might even say he would have been happy as a lark if he never had to come out of the trees. He enjoyed hunting, boating, and sports of all kinds, but especially the St. Louis Cardinals. He took great pride in the homestead that he built for his family and could often be seen riding his "mule" or "bobcat" around the property. Whether he was working on improving the land, preparing the creek bed for a social bonfire, or hauling a load of giggling children in a hay wagon, Tim was at home in the great wide open. He looked forward to exploring the world, enjoying good food, and loved to take to the open road. Tim had a lifelong love of motorcycles and enjoyed the thrill of riding the "hog," not to mention "riding" the recliner as well.

Tim will be deeply missed by his family, extended family, and friends. His loved ones will remember his laugh and his generosity, and most importantly, the love and devotion to his family. He is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Ray Meyer. He is survived by his mother, Ruth Ann Meyer; wife, Dawn Sheree Meyer; children, Brittany Rae (Matthew Steven) O'Malley, Zakary Michael (Rachel Christine) Meyer, Timothy Chase Meyer, and Abigail Rose Meyer; grandchildren, Rowan Hurley Meyer, Devynn Avery O'Malley, Stella Rae Meyer, Jameson Brax O'Malley, Cohen Knox O'Malley, Myra Jane Meyer, and Rogan Blaine O'Malley; brothers, Bradley Kenneth (Renee Marie) Meyer and Douglas Ray (Jamie Marie) Meyer; nieces Hannah Renee (Kevin D.) Morris, Deidre Rose (Matthew Longworth) Meyer, and Ashley Lynn Worth; great niece, Kennedy Renee Morris; and brother-in-law, Ranny Dale (Melissa Karen) Harris.

Services: Please join us in celebrating Tim's wonderful life on Friday, September 24, 2021, his 54th birthday, at NorthRoad Community Church-Harvester, 1120 Jungs Station Road, St. Charles, MO 63303. Open visitation will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 PM; with Funeral Service following at 6:00PM. All are welcome to share in honoring Tim on his special day. Tim will be laid to rest at St. Charles Memorial Gardens on Monday, September 27 at 10:00 AM. Visit Baue.com.