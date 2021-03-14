Nolan Sr., Timothy James

Age 70, passed away on March 7, 2021 at home with family, after an 8-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Tim leaves behind daughter, Emily Nolan-Collier (Cliff), son Timothy J. Nolan, Jr., twin brother Thomas J. Nolan (Linda), sister Tish E. Schmidt (Jerry), nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends, neighbors and his beloved Golden Retriever, Tater. He is joyously reunited with wife, Ann St. Jean Nolan, who passed in September 2018, parents Bill and Eileen (Sweeney) and brother Bill (Mary).

Born May 9, 1950 in South St. Louis, Tim attended St. Cecilia's grade school and St. Mary's High School where he formed friendships that would last a lifetime. A proud St. Mary's alum, he enthusiastically followed the Dragons' athletic program and participated in many of their annual golf tournaments.

Tim served in the Missouri Air National Guard, 110th Tactical Fighter Squadron, and spoke often of his experiences in service.

Tim retired a well-respected auditor after 26-years with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. His work required extensive travel throughout the United States and Canada. Never lacking a joke or an amusing story, his affable nature led to friendships across the organization.

Tim enjoyed many things throughout life. Athletic by nature, he took up running, completed a half-marathon and played indoor soccer for many years. A golf enthusiast, he loved watching it and playing golf with his buddies. He enjoyed hosting Sunday dinners for his family and spoiling his Golden Retrievers. He cherished the trips with Ann to Florida's gulf coast where they would walk on the beach, cook seafood and simply appreciate the sunsets together.

His family and friends will remember cocktails and dinners, where he told stories and inevitably quoted his favorite movie lines. We will also remember how generous he was with his time, his possessions and his thoughtfulness. Whether it was helping to paint a room or lending a golf club or simply buying something he believed you must have, he never hesitated to give to others.

He was a unique and special man who will be dearly missed.

Services: Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO, 63123. Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church, 8866 Pardee Road, St. Louis, MO, 63123.

The Mass will be available online for out-of-town family and friends. Go to olpstl.org and click on the livestream link under Father Schilli's picture.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, St. Mary's High School, Humane Society of Missouri, or the charity of your choice.