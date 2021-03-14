Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Timothy James Nolan Sr.
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
ABOUT
St Marys High School
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Nolan Sr., Timothy James

Age 70, passed away on March 7, 2021 at home with family, after an 8-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Tim leaves behind daughter, Emily Nolan-Collier (Cliff), son Timothy J. Nolan, Jr., twin brother Thomas J. Nolan (Linda), sister Tish E. Schmidt (Jerry), nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends, neighbors and his beloved Golden Retriever, Tater. He is joyously reunited with wife, Ann St. Jean Nolan, who passed in September 2018, parents Bill and Eileen (Sweeney) and brother Bill (Mary).

Born May 9, 1950 in South St. Louis, Tim attended St. Cecilia's grade school and St. Mary's High School where he formed friendships that would last a lifetime. A proud St. Mary's alum, he enthusiastically followed the Dragons' athletic program and participated in many of their annual golf tournaments.

Tim served in the Missouri Air National Guard, 110th Tactical Fighter Squadron, and spoke often of his experiences in service.

Tim retired a well-respected auditor after 26-years with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. His work required extensive travel throughout the United States and Canada. Never lacking a joke or an amusing story, his affable nature led to friendships across the organization.

Tim enjoyed many things throughout life. Athletic by nature, he took up running, completed a half-marathon and played indoor soccer for many years. A golf enthusiast, he loved watching it and playing golf with his buddies. He enjoyed hosting Sunday dinners for his family and spoiling his Golden Retrievers. He cherished the trips with Ann to Florida's gulf coast where they would walk on the beach, cook seafood and simply appreciate the sunsets together.

His family and friends will remember cocktails and dinners, where he told stories and inevitably quoted his favorite movie lines. We will also remember how generous he was with his time, his possessions and his thoughtfulness. Whether it was helping to paint a room or lending a golf club or simply buying something he believed you must have, he never hesitated to give to others.

He was a unique and special man who will be dearly missed.

Services: Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis, MO, 63123. Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church, 8866 Pardee Road, St. Louis, MO, 63123.

The Mass will be available online for out-of-town family and friends. Go to olpstl.org and click on the livestream link under Father Schilli's picture.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, St. Mary's High School, Humane Society of Missouri, or the charity of your choice.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Mar
17
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church
8866 Pardee Road, St. Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Tim always had a smile.he will be missed.
Robert Ramshaw
March 20, 2021
My condolences to the Nolan family on the loss of Tim. While I haven't seen him since childhood and as I was younger than they, I have great memories of both he and Tom always being friendly to me in the neighborhood. Rest In Peace.
Michael Bruns
March 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results