O'Grady, Timothy Sean

Peacefully departed on February 6, 2021. He was born to James and Patricia (nee Legendre) O'Grady, formerly of Thibodaux, Louisiana on July 14, 1970. He was the beloved father of a daughter, Fiona and son, Declan and was formerly married to their mother, Jill Nelson. His brothers are James Patrick, John Michael and Daniel Edward. He was a brother-in-law, nephew and cousin.

Tim graduated St. Richard's Parish School and John F. Kennedy High School before attending St. Mary's University in San Antonio, TX. He graduated from Loyola University, Chicago, IL and Oklahoma City Law School, practicing primarily in family law. He was a member of both Illinois and Missouri Bar Associations. He was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Incarnate Word Council 9981.

Services: A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Incarnate Word Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63141 with visitation at church 1 hour prior to Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers or memorials, the Timothy S. O'Grady Children's Trust has been established for Fiona and Declan's education. Contributions may be sent to Patrick O'Grady, Administrator, 3075 Thornbury Dr., St. Louis, MO 63131.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com