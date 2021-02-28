Menu
Timothy Sean O'Grady
FUNERAL HOME
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
12444 Olive Blvd.
Creve Coeur, MO

O'Grady, Timothy Sean

Peacefully departed on February 6, 2021. He was born to James and Patricia (nee Legendre) O'Grady, formerly of Thibodaux, Louisiana on July 14, 1970. He was the beloved father of a daughter, Fiona and son, Declan and was formerly married to their mother, Jill Nelson. His brothers are James Patrick, John Michael and Daniel Edward. He was a brother-in-law, nephew and cousin.

Tim graduated St. Richard's Parish School and John F. Kennedy High School before attending St. Mary's University in San Antonio, TX. He graduated from Loyola University, Chicago, IL and Oklahoma City Law School, practicing primarily in family law. He was a member of both Illinois and Missouri Bar Associations. He was a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Incarnate Word Council 9981.

Services: A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Incarnate Word Church, 13416 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63141 with visitation at church 1 hour prior to Mass. Interment private. In lieu of flowers or memorials, the Timothy S. O'Grady Children's Trust has been established for Fiona and Declan's education. Contributions may be sent to Patrick O'Grady, Administrator, 3075 Thornbury Dr., St. Louis, MO 63131.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
9:30a.m.
Incarnate Word Church
13416 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO
Jun
19
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
Incarnate Word Church
13416 Olive Blvd, Chesterfield, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - Creve Coeur
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Tim from law school and enjoyed him as a classmate and friend. My sympathies to his family, I'm sure he will be missed immensely.
Scott McKinney
Classmate
November 4, 2021
I was sadden to learn of Tim’s passing. He was a student of mine at St Richard’s School.
I was one of his eighth grade teachers and I remember him fondly. He was a big guy even then with this infectious laugh you couldn’t miss. He was so outgoing and seemed to have many friends. And of course, he always had a smile on his face.
This isn’t the way nature is suppose to work.
You don’t expect your students to pass before you do. And although I don’t know what it’s like to lose a child, know that I will keep Mr and Mrs Grady in my prayers along with Tim’s family.
I send all of you my deepest sympathy.
Anne Fischer
Teacher
June 21, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Tim's family. You are in our prayers.
Rich Maschmann
Friend
June 9, 2021
I know he was a very good man and had a good heart for his children.
A friend
Other
May 30, 2021
Tim was a great guy .. two years ahead of me in grade school but nice enough to let me hang with him. The O’Grady’s driveway backed to Craig Rd, and I would ride my bike down Craig during the summer and hoop it up with him if he were outside playing.
Dennis Smith
Friend
May 9, 2021
Prayers to Tim's family during this difficult time.
David Goetz
Friend
March 6, 2021
Tim will be missed and prayers for Fiona and Declan. May our Irish Brother Rest in Peace.
Al Hagaman
March 2, 2021
