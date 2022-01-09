Menu
Timothy Patrick Scott
FUNERAL HOME
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO

Scott, Timothy Patrick

baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Beloved son of Patricia R. and the late Ronald W. Scott. Dear brother of Greg (Rhonda), Mark (Mary) and David (Joan) Scott. Our dear nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: A memorial mass will be held Friday January 14, 10:00 am at St. Angela Merici 3860 N. Hwy 67, Florissant, MO 63034. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hopewell Center, 5701 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112 appreciated. A Hutchens Mortuary Service.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Angela Merici
3860 N. Hwy 67, Florissant, MO
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Mike and sharon Wernig
January 11, 2022
