Scott, Timothy Patrick

baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection on Thursday, December 30, 2021. Beloved son of Patricia R. and the late Ronald W. Scott. Dear brother of Greg (Rhonda), Mark (Mary) and David (Joan) Scott. Our dear nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: A memorial mass will be held Friday January 14, 10:00 am at St. Angela Merici 3860 N. Hwy 67, Florissant, MO 63034. Interment Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Hopewell Center, 5701 Delmar Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63112 appreciated. A Hutchens Mortuary Service.